The Chennai Angels invests in Blaer Motors; Swiflearn raises cash

The Chennai Angels has invested Rs 2.61 crore ($0.4 million) in Blaer Motors, an NIT-Trichy incubated startup.

Founded in 2014, Blaer Motors builds and develops tech solutions for transportation and mobility.

“This is our first round of external investment and we are very excited about this partnership with The Chennai Angels who share our vision towards sustainable mobility,” Abinesh Ekambaram, co-founder of Blaer Motors, said.

Ekambaram said that Blaer Motors would use the funds to develop its infrastructure, technology and strengthen its research and development team.

“Our focus now is to further optimise our hybrid technologies for motorcycles and expand our product portfolio into three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles,” Ekambaram added.

Swiflearn

Edtech startup Swiflearn has raised $3 million (Rs 21.9 crore) in a pre-Series A capital funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Venture Highway, and other angels.

It plans to use the funding to expand its team and scale its operations across the globe, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement.

Angles that invested in the round include Varun Alagh, founder of Mamaearth; Ramakant Sharma, founder of Livspace; and Alok Mittal, founder of Indifi.

In December 2019, Swiflearn had raised a seed round of Rs 7.35 crore from Stellaris Partners, Venture Highway, and Utsav Somani of Angel List India.