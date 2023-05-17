facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Tencent returns to revenue growth in Q1CY23 aided by ad, gaming businesses

Tencent returns to revenue growth in Q1CY23 aided by ad, gaming businesses

By Reuters

  • 17 May 2023
Tencent returns to revenue growth in Q1CY23 aided by ad, gaming businesses
Credit: Reuters

China's Tencent Holdings Ltd posted a 11% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations, as its core advertising and gaming businesses recovered from COVID-19-related disruptions a year earlier.

The world's largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform said revenue reached 149.98 billion yuan ($21.70 billion) for the three months ended March 31.

That compared with the 146.09 billion yuan average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Net profit rose 11% to 25.83 billion yuan, versus a 29.67 billion yuan average analyst estimate.

Tencent posted its first annual revenue decline last year, hit hard by the country's now-abandoned zero-COVID policy as well as a months-long freeze on gaming licences by regulators that prevented it from releasing new games.

But it is likely heading for a rebound this year after the government resumed licence approvals late last year. The firm unveiled a long pipeline of games on Monday including seven titles ready to go online this summer.

Domestic gaming revenue gained 6% to 35.1 billion yuan while international gaming revenue rose 25% to 13.2 billion yuan.

Tencent also saw revenue from online ads rose 17% to 21 billion yuan.

Revenue from fintech and business services grew 14% to 48.7 billion yuan as the firm continued to expand in those areas.

Share article on

Articles

Premium
How Dubai Future District Fund's LP portfolio is different from direct bets

Finance

How Dubai Future District Fund's LP portfolio is different from direct bets

Tesla proposes new EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Manufacturing

Tesla proposes new EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

SaaS platform Mithi, fintech startup CapitalSetu raise funding

Finance

SaaS platform Mithi, fintech startup CapitalSetu raise funding

Verlinvest-backed Epigamia cancels plan to sell business, CEO says

Consumer

Verlinvest-backed Epigamia cancels plan to sell business, CEO says

Premium
Spotlight: HomeLane poised to cross $100 mn revenue but there's a red flag over runway

TMT

Spotlight: HomeLane poised to cross $100 mn revenue but there's a red flag over runway

Premium
WestBridge bets around $250 mn on another IT firm

TMT

WestBridge bets around $250 mn on another IT firm