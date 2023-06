Temasek looks to double down on Ola Electric

Premium Bhavish Aggarwal | Credit: Reuters

Singapore’s Temasek will lead a $300-$350 million round in Ola Electric, a portfolio firm with an infusion of $100- $150 million, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The deal is in the final stages of due-diligence, the people added . According to them, the deal could value Bhavish Aggarwal-led ......