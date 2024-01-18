Temasek, Lightrock-backed DeHaat aims to grow scale by 50% this fiscal

facebook-page-view
By Aman Rawat

  • 18 Jan 2024
Shashank Kumar, co-founder, DeHaat

Agritech startup DeHaat, which is backed by marquee investors such as Temasek Holdings, Sofina Ventures, RTP Global Partners, Prosus Ventures and Lightrock India, among others, is aiming to increase its scale by around 50% in the ongoing financial year, a top company executive told VCCircle. DeHaat, which saw its consolidated revenue ......

