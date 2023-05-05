Temasek invests nearly $225 mn in Indian private-sector insurer

Premium Credit: Reuters

Singapore state investment firm Temasek has pumped around $225 million (Rs 1,800 crore) to pick up a minority stake in one of India’s top private-sector insurance companies, growing its exposure to the financial services sector. The investment firm, which has previously backed insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar as well as SBI Life Insurance ......