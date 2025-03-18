Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals adds more bankers for stock exchange debut

Manipal Hospitals, the Indian hospital chain majority-owned by Singapore’s state investment firm Temasek, has brought in additional bankers for its planned initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The Ranjan Pai-led hospital chain, which is operated by Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, has enlisted Axis Capital and ......