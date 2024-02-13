Temasek-backed Country Delight eyes fresh funding

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Temasek-backed Country Delight, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) food essentials brand, is eyeing a fresh round of funding, in what maybe also be the company's Series F financing, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The firm, operated by Gurugram-based Beejapuri Dairy Pvt Ltd, plans to raise between $75 million and $100 ......