Temasek-backed UST Global invests in Smart Software Testing Solutions

UST Global Inc., a multinational digital transformation solutions company, has invested in software testing and product company Smart Software Testing Solutions.

As part of this deal, UST Global chief corporate officer Vijay Padmanabhan will join the board of the Noida- and United States-based Smart Software.

“We are confident that this investment and partnership with UST Global will help us bring more innovative features and disrupt the growing digital validation space,” Smart Software chief executive officer Pankaj Goel said. He added that the two firms had already been collaborating since 2018.

The deal sum was not disclosed.

Smart Software was set up in 2015 by Goel, Lalit Jain, and Avinash Tiwari. While the OpKey platform focuses more on traditional PC-based software systems, pCloudy targets mobile application software.

Smart Software had raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding from YourNest Angel Fund and other angel investors in February 2016. In August 2017, the firm invested an undisclosed amount in Crowd4Test.com, a Bengaluru-based crowd and user experience testing startup.

UST Global and its subsidiaries, including those in India, cater to technology and innovation requirements of multinational corporations by providing solutions including digital customer engagement, data analytics, cloud consulting, product engineering, automation, and cybersecurity solutions.

The Temasek-backed company is promoted by the Indian-origin Chandaria family, with Paras Chandaria serving as its chairman.

The family-owned Comcraft Group runs businesses in sectors such as steel, plastics and aluminium, with manufacturing facility operations in 45 countries.

In November last year, UST Global made a strategic investment in Cogniphi Technologies Pvt. Ltd, an artificial intelligence-based cognitive-tech startup based in Kerala.

In September last year, the company acquired Bengaluru-based SeviTech Systems, a chip design services firm. At the time, UST said the acquisition would help ramp up its capabilities in chipmaking-related areas.