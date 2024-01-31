Tech investor Cornerstone Venture floats second vehicle

Premium (L-R): Abhishek Prasad and Rajiv Vaishnav, managing partners, Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund

Homegrown tech-focussed venture capital firm Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund has floated its second VC fund, with a thesis like that of the first fund, VCCircle has learnt. The firm, a backer of SaaS (software-as-a-service) platforms like BluBirch, THB, Credilo, Nimblebo, Dhiway, Enparadigm and Intelligence Node, among others, is now looking to ......