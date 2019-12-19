Tech Data to buy IT distributor Inflow Technologies

Tech Data Corp, a US-based technology solutions provider, has agreed to acquire Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a Bengaluru-based distributor of information technology infrastructure products and services.

The acquisition will help Tech Data enhance its presence in Asia Pacific, the company said in a statement.

Tech Data said that the deal will also strengthen its portfolio by allowing it to offer a broader set of capabilities, particularly around next-generation technologies like security.

“The addition of Inflow Technologies directly supports our strategy of delivering higher value – especially in the areas of investing in next-generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint," said Rich Hume, CEO at Tech Data.

Tech Data didn’t disclose financial details of the deal, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Inflow was founded in 2005 and has expertise in areas like cybersecurity. It is also a niche distributor for technologies related to networking, unified communications, storage and server management, infrastructure and application software, automatic identification and data capture, and electronic security.

The company has a revenue run rate of $370 million. Its business represents more than 40 vendors, including Cisco, Polycom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, Kaspersky and Micro Focus. According to Inflow’s website, it does business through more than 2,300 channel partners globally.

Clearwater, Florida-based Tech Data was founded in 1974 and is ranked 88th on the Fortune 500 list.

Cipher-Plexus Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd acted as the exclusive adviser to Inflow Technologies for this transaction.