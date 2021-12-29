Teachmint marks third buyout this month; acquires video engagement platform Airlearn

In what would be its third acquisition this month, edtech startup Teachmint bought video engagement platform Airlearn for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airlearn was founded by Awadhesh Kumar and Somveer Payal in 2020. The platform offers live teaching and learning solutions to edtech organisations.

With this buyout, Airlearn becomes a part of Teachstack, an offering by Teachmint, with Kumar and Payal being director of product and director of engineering, respectively. Teachmint looks to bolster its Teachstack portfolio, to enable edtech companies to build classrooms equipped with modern technologies for users across the globe, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At Teachmint, we have built our own proprietary classroom technology to reimagine the infrastructure for education around the world. With this acquisition, combined with our robust proprietary technology stack, we are truly excited to make education infrastructure the next big export from India,” said Mihir Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Teachmint.

Over the last few months, Teachmint has deepened its engagements with multiple growing edtech start-ups across Asia, including Bangladesh-based Shikho and Ostad, as well as Malaysian edtech Pandai, the company said.

Earlier this month, Teachmint acquired course-selling platforms Teachee and Teachmore.

Teachmint Technologies Pvt Ltd was founded in May 2020 by Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar - alumni of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, with work experience at the executive level at OYO, McKinsey, Swiggy and Roposo. The startup focuses on tutor-student interactions, providing mobile-first and video-first platforms to assist teachers in digitising their classrooms.

According to the statement, Teachmint Technologies is backed by investors such as Rocketship.vc, Vulcan Capital, Learn Capital, Goodwater Capital, Epiq Capital, CM Ventures, Lightspeed India, Better Capital and Titan Capital.