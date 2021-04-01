Tatas’ consumer arm to exit American joint ventures Empirical Group, Southern Tea

Tata Consumer Products has agreed to divest its holdings in two US-based joint ventures to JV partner Harris Tea Company LLC.

Empirical primarily offers white-label tea and coffee. Southern Tea is a manufacturing entity acting as a supplier to both Harris Tea and Tata Consumer.

Tata Consumer claims to be the second-largest player in branded tea in the world with over 330 million servings everyday across the globe.

Early last month, it acquired a packaged foods startup that is backed by impact investment firm Aavishkaar Venture Management Services.

In May last year, it bought PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages.

Later in December, Tata Consumer divested its Australian coffee business to Buccheri Group Pty Ltd, which markets offerings under the brand name of Antico Coffee.

The company also has a joint venture with Starbucks called Tata Starbucks.