Tata Digital-backed Curefit’s FY25 loss shrinks as revenue jumps 31%

Curefit CEO Naresh Krishnaswamy

CureFit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a health and digital wellness company backed by Tata Digital and several financial investors, reported operating revenue of Rs 1,216 crore for the financial year through March 2025, up 31% from Rs 927 crore the year before.

The company said in a press release that the growth came from same-store sales, new centres in the services business and higher demand for equipment, athleisure and accessories.

The company reduced its EBITDA loss to Rs 36 crore in FY25 from a loss of Rs 209 crore in FY24. EBITDA margin improved to a negative 3% from a negative 22%.

Curefit also said its after-tax loss narrowed to Rs 480 crore from Rs 889 crore in the previous year. The improvement came from better leverage in its services business and higher margins in its products segment.

“India’s relationship with fitness is fundamentally changing. We are seeing demand in metros and also in smaller cities where quality fitness infrastructure was limited,” chief executive officer Naresh Krishnaswamy said.

Krishnaswamy said operating revenue in the first half of FY26 rose about 40%, while the after-tax loss fell by about 40%. He said the company expects this trend to continue as scale improves.

Curefit is adding more centres across large and emerging cities and is building its corporate wellness offerings. The company is also expanding its product portfolio under the Cult Sport brand.

CureFit is backed by several venture capital firms as well as strategic investors such as Tata Digital Ltd and food delivery platform Zomato. Since its inception, it has raised at least $565 million from investors, according to VCCEdge, the data and research platform of VCCircle.

Its other financial backers include Singapore state investment firm Temasek; asset managers 360 One, Oaktree Capital and Schroders Capital; VC firms Sixth Sense Ventures, Unilever Ventures, Fireside Ventures, and Endiya Partners; private equity firm Ascent Capital; and family offices Patni Wealth Advisors and Pratithi Investments.

According to media reports last month, the company had planned to list on stock exchanges in 2026 at a valuation of as much as Rs 17,000 crore. Jeffries, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JM Financial are said to be book-running lead managers for the IPO, according to the reports.

