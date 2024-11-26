Tata Capital Healthcare Fund leads race to bet on medical devices maker

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund has emerged as a frontrunner to invest in an export-centric medical devices maker, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. The healthcare and life sciences-focused private equity arm of Tata Capital, which has raised over $200 million (nearly Rs 1,366 crore at the prevailing exchange rates) ......