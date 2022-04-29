Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund in talks to invest in Chennai-based diagnostics firm
Photo Credit: Pexels

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the healthcare focused arm of private equity firm Tata Capital Ltd, is in talks to invest in a Chennai-based...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP Swipe to close