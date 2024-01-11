Taste the world-famous Infused Chicken – Tovo’s outlet soon arriving in your own city

Finding a balance between taste and health in the fast food industry has frequently felt like an impossible challenge. Let me introduce Tovo Restaurants, the industry leader in Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), is breaking down barriers and establishing new standards. Not just like a conventional fast-food restaurant, Tovo is the creator of "Infused Chicken" and the driving force behind the innovative SQSR (Sustainable Quick Service Restaurant) market.

Arun Prasant Bacthavatsalam, the CEO and founder of Tovo Restaurants, is the brain where the story started. Arun set out to dispel the fast-food myth that said food could only be nutritious or delicious, not both, while working as a sustainability research assistant at the London School of Economics (LSE). His journey, characterized by a number of failures and experiments in 2013, reached a milestone in 2014 with the launch of Tovo's first store.

Tovo has been winning with a special cooking process for the last nine years, and has recently filed for a patent on it. By using this method, their chicken keeps 99% of its moisture content, creating a new benchmark for fast food that is both healthful and delicious.

Tovo tackles a widespread issue: the modern fast-food industry frequently sells items that are rich in trans-fat and contain ingredients, preservatives, and additives that might cause cancer. This gap has been successfully closed by Tovo's Moisture Retaining Technique, enabling customers to enjoy flavourful food guilt-free. Says Ashok Kumar M, Culinary Head.

Our statistics is a testament of our success so far:

Tovo has grown and operated consistently for nine years from 2014.

Even small businesses, measuring just 1000 square feet, generate an amazing 65,00,000 Rupees in revenue on an average monthly basis.

Tovo's popularity and operational efficiency are demonstrated by the fact that each location serves around 6.5 tons of chicken monthly.

The brand has an impressive Return on Investment (RoI) in customer relations, with a Customer Lifetime Value of 4500 Rupees and a client acquisition cost of just 25 Rupees.

It is doing well financially, with a gross profit margin of over 45% and an EBITA of over 30%.

Tovo's operations are a model of efficiency, utilizing lean, automated, and sustainable methods in both front-end and back-end workflows.

As a surprise to most people, Tovo's 85% revenue is sourced from selling Infused Chicken.

The expansion trajectory of Tovo is well-defined and ambitious. Tovo is well-positioned to grow, with fifteen company-owned and operated locations soon to be established in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Puducherry. The company plans to open locations in Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Marina as part of its global expansion.

Tovo's vision goes beyond expansion alone. While it continues build upon its processes and bring about more and more innovation in its product and service offerings, the brand is getting ready to leverage its recent advancements to serve a larger geographic area. Upgrading R&D, infrastructure, and operations is a big part of Tovo's growth strategy since it improves customer experience and fights off competitors' imitation and proxies for Infused Chicken products.

Tovo wants to hit the target of 100 locations worldwide by 2026, and plans are also in motion to expand internationally into Singapore and the United States. As it travels forward, Tovo represents a new chapter in the history of the QSR business, one in which flavour, health, and sustainability all co-exist together. We are sure that tasty yet healthful chicken will have a brighter and more prominent future.

