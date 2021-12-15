Tarun Katial’s Eve World acquires femtech brand Femcy

Eve World, the women-only platform has acquired Femcy, a femtech brand focused on personalised menstrual wellness solutions for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acquisition allows Eve World to present a comprehensive experience to its users across entertainment, infotainment, knowledge series, on its tech-enabled utility platform, it added.

According to the statement, Femcy will be fully-integrated into Eve World following the launch of the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore-based Eve World, operated by Eve World Platform Pte. Ltd, was launched in October 2021 by Tarun Katial, Aparna Acharekar and Rajneel Kumar. The platform, backed by Jungle Ventures, aims to build a positive and valuable digital experience for women worldwide. It is planning to provide a platform for young girls and women of all ages to create and consume content, share opinions, engage and build connections in a responsible virtual environment, the statement said.

"The time couldn’t be more perfect to innovate and curate solutions to bridge the gaps and address the enormous female population that are currently grossly underserved. Authentic, relevant, and meaningful content is sure to see a loyal audience, with a potential for further brand leverage. The Femcy acquisition provides women with a holistic experience, fostering a community of power users," said Katial.

Founded in 2019 by Nandhini Gopal, Femcy, operated by FemCy Pte.Ltd, offers digital solutions to improve menstrual health through their app. It provides targeted, personalised wellness guidance on nutrition, exercise, sleep, mind-body wellness. The platform has an active community that is relevant to Eve World, the statement added. Gopal will join the Eve World team to lead the health and hygiene section of the upcoming platform, the statement added.

"The marketing power, intellect, and outreach of Eve World will help reach the Femcy offering to a larger discerning audience base, for whom menstrual issues are often treated by self-experimentation, inherited knowledge, and unverified tips from their support network. This often leads to delayed diagnosis of underlying chronic conditions and tolerating poor quality of life throughout the menstrual cycle, and we look forward to changing this mindset and attitude for the better,” said Gopal.

In a similar space, recently, Temasek Holdings-owned Sheares Healthcare India acquired a majority stake in Kolkata-based Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd.

In October, Dr Lal PathLabs Limited agreed to acquire Sequoia Capital-backed Suburban Diagnostics.