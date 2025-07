Taparias in the green but other family offices underwater as co-working firm goes public

Pro Credit: Thinkstock

Mumbai-based Ananta Capital, an investment firm that is anchored by the family office of the Taparia Group that previously owned pharmaceutical company Famy Care, is set to get a modest upside as a one-year-old portfolio company in which it invested Rs 75 crore via three tranches is knocking on the ......