Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Tano PE-backed firm buys back stake in unit from top-tier drugmaker at a profit
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Gurugram-based pharmaceutical company Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd, which is backed by private equity firm Tano Capital, has agreed...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS