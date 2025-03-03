Tangibility key benefit of owning real assets for FOs: Panelists at VCCircle summit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Tangibility key benefit of owning real assets for FOs: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Tangibility key benefit of owning real assets for FOs: Panelists at VCCircle summit

By Malvika Maloo

  • 03 Mar 2025
Premium
Tangibility key benefit of owning real assets for FOs: Panelists at VCCircle summit
VNAM's Vishesh Narang and Al Rajhi Ekhwan Group's Sunil Dhall at VCCircle event

A physical asset's tangibility appeals to family offices who are interested in investing in real assets, according to panelists at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025 held in Mumbai.  The tangibility is the key benefit of the asset class, said the panelists, which included executives from Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Ekhwan ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Enforcement Directorate says Paytm violated foreign exchange rules

Finance

Enforcement Directorate says Paytm violated foreign exchange rules

Payments firm AGS Transact Technologies faces insolvency over alleged unpaid dues

Finance

Payments firm AGS Transact Technologies faces insolvency over alleged unpaid dues

Premium
Family offices looking at more concentrated bets: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Family offices looking at more concentrated bets: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

New executive committee takes charge at law firm JSA

Finance

New executive committee takes charge at law firm JSA

Premium
Leapfrog, Stakeboat-backed Dvara KGFS set to secure fresh capital

Finance

Leapfrog, Stakeboat-backed Dvara KGFS set to secure fresh capital

Premium
Catamaran leans towards early-stage funds, sees slowdown in LP flows from US

Finance

Catamaran leans towards early-stage funds, sees slowdown in LP flows from US

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW