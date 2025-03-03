Tangibility key benefit of owning real assets for FOs: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium VNAM's Vishesh Narang and Al Rajhi Ekhwan Group's Sunil Dhall at VCCircle event

A physical asset's tangibility appeals to family offices who are interested in investing in real assets, according to panelists at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025 held in Mumbai. The tangibility is the key benefit of the asset class, said the panelists, which included executives from Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Ekhwan ......