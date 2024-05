TA Associates logs out of BFSI portfolio firm with spectacular returns

Pro Dhiraj Poddar, managing director and India head of TA Associates

Private equity firm TA Associates, which clocked high returns from an Indian company earlier this year and scored a dud from another, has now divested its entire shareholding in a financial services portfolio company. The US-based PE firm had struck a clutch of exits in 2023, harvesting more than $500 million from ......