Swiggy appoints first food delivery CEO

Softbank and Prosus-backed Swiggy has appointed Rohit Kapoor as the head of its food delivery business, two people aware of the matter said.

Kapoor, who is currently Oyo’s global chief marketing officer, will be Swiggy’s first chief executive officer of its food delivery business. He will report to Swiggy founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety.

Swiggy started off as a food delivery business eight years ago, while adding quick commerce vertical Instamart and Swiggy Genie in recent years. However, the food delivery business has now grown large enough now to need a CEO, one of the people cited above said. The head of Swiggy’s Instamart business is Karthik Gurumurthy, Senior Vice President.

Kapoor is currently serving his notice period at Oyo.

Swiggy and Oyo declined to comment.

Kapoor joined Oyo in December 2018 as the chief executive officer of the startup’s real estate business and was appointed the global marketing officer at Oyo in April 2022.

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Kapoor spent five years as the Executive Director at Max Healthcare and was a consultant for over a decade at McKinsey and Company. Kapoor could not be reached on Wednesday evening for a comment.