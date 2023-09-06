Sweden’s Munters snaps up Indian air treatment systems maker for $72 mn

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Sweden-based Munters Group, which makes climate control and air treatment systems, has agreed to acquire an Indian manufacturing company to grow its presence in the South Asian nation. Munters, which reported about SEK 10 billion ($900 million) in annual sales last year, will buy the Gurugram-based manufacturer of air treatment systems Zeco Aircon Ltd for an enterprise value of SEK 790 million (about $72 million). The Swedish company said ......