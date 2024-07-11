SVC, Jada-backed PE firm acquire stake in Saudi edtech company

Olive Rock Partners deployed from its debut outing, Olive Rock Partners Equity Fund I, focused on tech-enabled mid-sized businesses in the Gulf region, primarily focusing on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.



Founded in 2010 by Arben and Val Jusufi, and with the support of investors Khalid Al Tawil and Saeed Al-Ghamdi, LEORON offers learning and development solutions across various corporate functions, including corporate finance, HR, procurement and SCM, technology, quality, operations, and engineering.



Olive Rock Partners secured a $30 million commitment from Riyadh’s state-owned SVC in March this year and was backed by Saudi PIF-owned Jada Fund-of-Funds in November 2021. The PE firm has made at least three more deployments from Fund I in leading regional healthcare platforms. Its portfolio includes two dental chains, Dubai-based The Dental Studio and the Al Bustan Medical Centre in Abu Dhabi, where it owns a majority stake.



Founded by Muhannad Qubbaj and Abdullah Shahin in 2020, Olive Rock backed Abu Dhabi-based healthcare company UEMedical in its maiden deal in 2021.



As part of the deal, Qubbaj and Shahin will join the LEORON board, to drive further growth and innovation. The deal marks Olive Rock’s first Saudi investment through its maiden fund.



“We are excited to partner with Arben, Val, and their talented team to support LEORON in its next stage of regional growth and commitment to their client’s success,” said Qubbaj. “We look forward to continuing the regional and global expansion of the LEORON network jointly.”



Olive Rock’s other LPs include Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company and Alpha Wave, and leading family offices and investment platforms in the region and beyond.



“Olive Rock Partners investment in LEORON provides the necessary capital and strategic support to enhance and diversify our educational offerings. By leveraging this opportunity, LEORON is well-positioned to lead the corporate training and EdTech space, delivering unparalleled value and innovation in professional development,” said Arben Jusufi.