SVC backs VC portfolio firm in second LP bet this year

Premium Nabeel Abdulkader Koshak, CEO, SVC

Riyadh’s state-owned Saudi Venture Capital (SVC), which manages assets worth $2.2 billion, has struck its second limited partner-style bet this year in a Saudi venture capital regional fund that would back innovative early-stage startups in the region. SVC, which was set up with $1 billion in assets under management in 2018, ......