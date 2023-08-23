SuperBottoms, two others raise early-stage funding

(L-R) Dhruv Bhatia and Aditya Singh Ratnu, co-founders of Zevo

Babycare startup SuperBottoms, artificial intelligence-based startup Portkey.ai and supply chain platform Zevo have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Navashya Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, which runs reusable diaper brand SuperBottoms, have raised $5 million (Rs 41.4 crore) in a Series A1 funding round co-led by Lok Capital and Sharrp Ventures.

Advertisement

Existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital also participated in the round.

The funding will be used for category expansion and offline growth.

"With the funds raised, we aim to drive initiatives that spread awareness about cloth diapering to a wider audience throughout the country," said Pallavi Utagi, founder, SuperBottoms.

Advertisement

Founded by Utagi in 2016, SuperBottoms makes reusable diapers. They also cater to other diapering needs with products like dry feel langot, diaper pants and potty training pants.

Last month, the startup secured an undisclosed amount in funding from Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. The firm also announced Bhatt as their new brand ambassador.

In 2022, the startup raised $3 million from Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Venture Catalysts.

Advertisement

Portkey.ai

Artificial intelligence-based startup Portkey.ai has raised $3 million (around Rs 24.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from undisclosed angel investors from AWS, OpenAI, Cloudflare, Postman, and Asana.

Portkey.ai will use the proceeds for product development, geographical expansion and expanding its team.

Advertisement

Founded by Rohit Agarwal and Ayush Garg in 2023, Portkey.ai has built tools that allow businesses to monitor their language model operations (LLMOps), connect to multiple large language models (LLMs) efficiently, experiment, and manage prompts effectively. It also offers deep integrations with players like OpenAI, Anthropic, Langchain, LlamaIndex and more.

The startup counts companies like Postman, Jio Haptik, Springworks and more as part of their client portfolio. It is based out of Bengaluru and San Francisco and has operations in the US, India and UK amongst other countries.

Advertisement

Supply chain and warehousing platform Zevo has secured an undisclosed amount in a funding round from early-stage investor Agility Ventures.

The funding will be utilized to expand Zvo's fleet of electric vehicles and micro storages, focusing on last-mile delivery and integrated logistics solutions along with electric refrigerated deliveries.

Founded by Aditya Singh Ratnu and Dhruv Bhatia, Zevo provides supply chain solutions using electric vehicles across various sectors, with a special emphasis on refrigerated solutions. It offers end-to-end, zero-emission vehicles for operations, EV charging using renewable energy sources, real-time visibility and control, temperature-controlled refrigerated delivery, and refrigerated micro storage.

“There is a market opportunity driven by players for the adoption of EV mobility enabling cost-effectiveness and environmental consciousness. Zevo is positioned to stitch an end-to-end solution to enable businesses to go electric in their middle and last-mile operations and provide solutions for micro-warehousing at the point of consumption,” said Ratnu, co-founder and chief executive officer, Zevo.

Share article on Leave Your Comments