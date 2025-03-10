Sun Pharma to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Sun Pharma to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 mn

Sun Pharma to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 mn

By Reuters

  • 10 Mar 2025
Sun Pharma to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 mn
Sun Pharma's office in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Monday it will acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics, a U.S.-based immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, for $355 million.

The deal is in line with Sun Pharma's active push in recent years to expand its oncology and immunotherapy portfolio through several acquisitions and collaborations. Last year, it signed a licensing agreement with Italian-Swiss firm Philogen for its anti-cancer drug Fibromun.

Monday's transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, will add UNLOXCYT, a U.S. FDA-approved treatment for advanced skin cancer, to Sun Pharma's global franchise.

Advertisement

The deal will be made through an upfront cash payment of $4.10 per common share, a premium of about 66% to Checkpoint's last close on Friday, the Indian pharma company said in an exchange filing.

Checkpoint shareholders could also receive up to an additional $0.70 per share in cash, if its cancer immunotherapy cosibelimab secures approval in the EU or key European markets by specific deadlines, as per the deal terms.

Checkpoint's controlling shareholder Fortress Biotech will receive royalty payments on future sales of cosibelimab for a set period, as per the deal.

Advertisement

Sun Pharma shares were trading 1.2% higher in early trade on Monday after the deal announcement.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
KKR pursuing another Kerala-based hospital operator

Healthcare

KKR pursuing another Kerala-based hospital operator

Pro
PE-backed ASG Hospital renews M&A push with back-to-back takeover deals

Healthcare

PE-backed ASG Hospital renews M&A push with back-to-back takeover deals

Apollo Health buys Lucknow-based diagnostics company

Healthcare

Apollo Health buys Lucknow-based diagnostics company

Pro
Exclusive: Kotak Alternate Asset set to invest in PE-backed healthcare firm

Healthcare

Exclusive: Kotak Alternate Asset set to invest in PE-backed healthcare firm

Premium
PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Healthcare

PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW