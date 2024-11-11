Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus raises maiden private equity fund

Premium Ankit Aggarwal, Fund manager-PE, Abakkus

Abakkus Asset Manager Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based asset management firm founded and led by Sunil Singhania, has raised its first private equity fund that looks to provide growth capital to unlisted companies. The asset manager, which manages about Rs 36,700 crore in listed Indian companies, has completed the fundraise for the Abakkus ......