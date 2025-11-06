Sundaram Alternates appoints realty, alt credit head Karthik Athreya as MD

Karthik Athreya, MD, Sundaram Alternates

Sundaram Alternates Assets Ltd. (SA), the alternate investment arm of Sundaram Finance Group, has elevated Karthik Athreya as managing director, the company said in a statement.

Athreya, who has over 26 years of experience in the financial services space, has been a part of Sundaram Alternates, leading its private credit investment team. Prior to his elevation as managing director, he served as head of strategy – real estate and alternative credit and was also a member of the company’s board. He continues to be on the board of the company.

Previously, Athreya headed the India business for Clearwater Capital Partners, where he oversaw over $1 billion in investments across secured lending, restructurings, bond trading, and mid-market private equity.

Under his leadership, Sunderam Alternates has launched seven private credit funds with total commitments of approximately Rs 4,400 crore and deployed over Rs 5,600 crore in high-yield credit opportunities, the statement said.

With assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 7,000 crore, the firm aims to scale its platform and strengthen its leadership in India’s rapidly growing alternatives market.

“Sundaram Alternates is a key facet of the Sundaram Finance group’s strategy, and we have grown assets under management to over Rs. 7,000 crores and will continue to grow under Karthik’s capable leadership,” said Harsha Viji, executive vice chairman, Sundaram Finance.

“Sundaram Alternates stands at a powerful inflection point—a place where a rich heritage of trust perfectly aligns with India’s rapidly accelerating appetite for sophisticated alternative investment solutions. We have a strong platform from which we can launch a wide range of interesting products to cater to the needs of discerning investors," said Karthik Athreya, managing director, Sundaram Alternates Assets Ltd.

Sundaram Alternates Assets Ltd. (SA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd., specialises in differentiated investment solutions across private credit, fixed income solutions, PMS equity strategies and bespoke equity portfolios.

