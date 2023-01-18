Sundaram Alternate's debt fund fetches Rs 205 cr at first close

Karthik Athreya, Director and Head of Strategy, Alternative Credit, Sundaram Alternates and Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates

Sundaram Alternate Assets Ltd, a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, announced the first close of its debut corporate credit (debt) fund at Rs 205 crore (about $25 million), on Wednesday.

The Sundaram Emerging Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund – Series I (Ecco I), launched in June last year, is a 6-year close-ended category-II alternative investment fund (AIF) with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore (about $61.2 million) and a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore. For its first close, it received commitments from marquee family offices, corporate treasuries and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The firm looks to deploy the amount raised in the first tranche by March and the remaining funds by the end of the year. According to Kartik Athreya, director and head of strategy - alternative credit at Sundaram Alternates, the credit fund may see its final close by June this year.

Advertisement

Athreya added that Sundaram Finance Ltd will sponsor about 20% of the fund’s corpus by its final close.

The credit fund will invest in debentures and mezzanine securities, a form of high-risk debt that allows the conversion from debt to equity in case of a default. It will focus on small and mid-market borrowers operating as fintech, manufacturing, services players.

The fund house estimates this market’s credit demand at around $4-7 billion.

Advertisement

“Private credit in India is at an inflection point and we see this asset class evolving significantly similar to global markets. We are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities created by the current economic environment,” said Vikaas M Sachdeva managing director, Sundaram Alternates.

“We are confident in our ability to continue driving compelling returns for our investors.”

The investments made via Ecco I will be backed by the investee firms’ tangible assets and “comfort from the promoters of the investee to enhance capital protection”. The AIF’s returns are targeted between 16- 18% with periodic current yield to investors, as per the product note.

Advertisement

The credit fund will also focus on climate, environmental, social and governance (CESG) intervention as part of its investment evaluation framework to construct its portfolio. ECCO I will be backed by Sundaram Finance as a sponsor.

Sundaram Alternate Assets launched its first real estate-focused credit vehicle High Yield Secured Real Estate Fund I in 2017, which has been fully deployed. The second fund High Yield Secured Real Estate Fund II was launched in late 2019. Between the two funds, the alternative asset manager has raised ₹750 crore across these two funds through onshore and offshore routes.

In June 2021, it launched the third fund High Yield Secured Real Estate Fund III, first reported by VCCircle, with a target size of ₹750 crore plus a greenshoe option of ₹250 crore.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments