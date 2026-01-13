Sukino mops up $31 mn in Bessemer Ventures-led round

Sukino Healthcare Solutions co-founder Rajinish Menon

Sukino Healthcare Solutions, the Bengaluru-based out-of-hospital healthcare chain operator, has secured $31 million (around Rs 280 crore) in a Series B round of funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, as it eyes geographical expansion.

The round saw participation from Rainmatter, Zerodha's investment arm. Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor to Sukino.

The latest funding comes nearly three years after Sukino raised $6.04 million in a Series A funding round from Stakeboat Capital.

The startup said it plans to expand its geographical presence with the capital raised. As of FY25, it operated in nine centres. Sukino said it added five more centres in the past year. With the fresh funding, the company plans to add 22 more centres in the next two years.

It pointed to increased insurance penetration and growing acceptance of out-of-home care and recovery as tailwinds to its growth.

“Most patients in India get medical attention for surgeries in hospitals. But there is a greater need for continued care and support once they get discharged from hospitals, especially for critical patients," noted Nitin Kamath, CEO of Rainmatter. "Sukino is solving a real problem here by bridging the gap between hospital discharge and full recovery," he added.

Founded in 2016 by Rajinish and Shalini Menon, Sukino operates more than 850 beds across eleven centers in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Coimbatore. The company says its centers are strategically located between major hospitals and residential hubs.

The centres primarily cater to the needs of stroke patients, while also offering patients rehabilitation for neurological, orthopedic, and oncology conditions.

In May 2025, VCCircle reported that the company kicked off a new fundraising round to raise capital from some private equity players, while hiring Veda Corporate Advisors to help with the exercise. Later, Mint reported in August the company is in advanced stages to raise around Rs 200-250 crore from venture capital firms Bessemer and Jungle Ventures.

As of the financial year ended March 2025, the company saw a 64% jump in operating revenue to Rs 70.8 crore, while its loss zoomed to more than Rs 12 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore the year before, VCCEdge data showed.

