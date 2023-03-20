Sukino Healthcare, Univest mop up early-stage funding

Healthcare startup Sukino Healthcare Solutions and fintech platform Univest have secured early-stage capital, the companies said.

Sukino Healthcare Solutions

Healthcare startup Sukino Healthcare Solutions has raised $6.04 million (around Rs 50 crore) in a Series A funding round from Stakeboat Capital.

The Bengaluru-based firm will use the fresh funding for geographical expansion and to diversify its services.

Founded in 2015 by Menon, Sukino Healthcare Solutions provides out-of-hospital recuperative, rehabilitative, and palliative care to all patients at any transitory stage of illness. The services are provided either at its continuum of care facilities or at the home of patients.

Sukino currently manages 5 centres across Bengaluru and Kochi and aims to expand to 20 centres with a capacity of 1500 beds over the next 3 years.

The company had earlier raised Rs 10 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from a host of angel investors including the family offices of Kris Gopalakrishnan and Mohandas Pai.

Veda Corporate Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Sukino Healthcare.

Fintech startup Univest has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 12.37 crore) in a seed funding round led by US-based Trinity Media group.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of angel investors including Karan Goel (McKinsey), Sudhir Singhvi (Raheja Group) and Piyush Gupta (Tata AIA) amongst others.

The Gurugram-based company will deploy the fresh proceeds for financial product distribution business and hiring.

Pranit Arora, co-founder and chief executive officer, Univest, said, “The new funds raised will be utilised to strengthen our financial product distribution business and scale up the right talent. Univest has also partnered with Faircent to introduce their inaugural low-risk, high-yield investment products on the platform”.

Founded in 2022 by Arora along with Avneet Dhamija, and Vikash Agrawal Univest is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based fintech startup that assists users in making timely exits from underperforming stocks, provides investment ideas based on their preferred investment style, and offers opportunities for investment across various asset classes.

