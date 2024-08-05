Suhail Sameer co-founded OTP Ventures reaches halfway mark for maiden fund

Premium
OTP Ventures, a venture capital firm launched by former BharatPe chief executive Suhail Sameer, along with entrepreneurs Kunal Suri and Saurabh Vashishtha, has marked the first close of its maiden VC fund that was launched earlier this year, Sameer told VCCircle in an exclusive interaction. The fund, targeting to raise about ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.