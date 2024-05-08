Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque

Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque

By Dilasha Seth

  • 08 May 2024
Premium
Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque
Credit: 123RF.com

The Regional MSME Investment Fund for Sub-Saharan Africa (REGMIFA), an open-ended private debt fund focusing on micro, small, and medium enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa, is likely to secure additional funding from a development finance institution.   The Geneva-headquartered REGMIFA, which provides private debt funding in local currency, will likely get a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Pan-African VC LoftyInc to likely onboard European LP for fourth fund

Finance

Pan-African VC LoftyInc to likely onboard European LP for fourth fund

Premium
Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque

Finance

Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque

India among top contributors to rise in global debt burden to record $315 trillion

Finance

India among top contributors to rise in global debt burden to record $315 trillion

Sensex, Nifty end lower, volatility index hits a 15-month high

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end lower, volatility index hits a 15-month high

Aramco boasts a $31 bn dividend despite decline in earnings growth

Finance

Aramco boasts a $31 bn dividend despite decline in earnings growth

Wealth management firm Client Associates marks first close of maiden VC fund

Finance

Wealth management firm Client Associates marks first close of maiden VC fund

Advertisement