Sub-Saharan Africa-focused private debt fund REGMIFA to get another cheque

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

The Regional MSME Investment Fund for Sub-Saharan Africa (REGMIFA), an open-ended private debt fund focusing on micro, small, and medium enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa, is likely to secure additional funding from a development finance institution. The Geneva-headquartered REGMIFA, which provides private debt funding in local currency, will likely get a ......