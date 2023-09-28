facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Styched acquires VC, angels-backed performance wear brand

Styched acquires VC, angels-backed performance wear brand

By Aman Rawat

  • 28 Sep 2023
Premium
Styched acquires VC, angels-backed performance wear brand
Credit: Thinkstock

Fashion and lifestyle-focused direct-to-customer (D2C) startup Styched has stiched an acquisition, its second such transaction in almost as many months, to take over a performance wear brand in a cash and stock deal.  Styched, which is backed by a slew of investors, including US-based Astor Management besides several angel investors, has acquired ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Brookfield inks partnership with Axis Energy for renewables projects

Infrastructure

Brookfield inks partnership with Axis Energy for renewables projects

Abu Dhabi's IHC to sell stake in Adani units

Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi's IHC to sell stake in Adani units

Premium
How Peak XV, DSP FO-backed Pocket Aces is valued as it gets a strategic buyer

TMT

How Peak XV, DSP FO-backed Pocket Aces is valued as it gets a strategic buyer

Third Wave Coffee rakes in $35 mn from Creaegis, others

TMT

Third Wave Coffee rakes in $35 mn from Creaegis, others

India's Crypto Elite: The Pioneers of the Digital Currency Frontier

Brand Solutions

India's Crypto Elite: The Pioneers of the Digital Currency Frontier

Premium
Yassir-backer P1 Ventures set to loop in key LP after making first close for Africa VC fund

General

Yassir-backer P1 Ventures set to loop in key LP after making first close for Africa VC fund

Advertisement