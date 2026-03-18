Strides Pharma, CureBay strike M&A deals

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Strides Pharma has acquired the generics portfolio of Switzerland's Sandoz to expand into the African market, while healthcare platform Curebay has inked a deal to buy the pharmaceutical distribution business of Saveo Healthtech.

Mumbai-listed Strides Pharma Science Ltd has agreed to acquire Swiss pharma firm Sandoz AG's portfolio of branded generic products across sub‑Saharan Africa.

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Strides Pharma said in a stock exchange filing that its step-down unit Strides Pharma International AG will buy Sandoz's branded generic products business in the region for $12 million (around Rs 111 crore). This will also include in‑licensing of the product portfolio. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the next fiscal.

With the expanded portfolio, the Bengaluru-headquartered drugmaker will enhance its market reach across key Sub-Saharan Africa markets and unlock cross-selling opportunities.

Sandoz's portfolio includes multiple generic drugs across the anti-infective, cardiovascular and dermatology therapeutic segments. The agreement spans four key markets: Western Sahara (covering 10 countries), Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya.

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The deal includes products fully acquired by Strides, and select products that the Indian company will continue to market on behalf of Sandoz. Strides will also enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Sandoz for their continued production and supply.

CureBay- Saveo

Hybrid healthcare platform CureBay has acquired Saveo Healthtech's pharmacy distribution business, bringing the drug distribution network across several South Indian states into the fold of the Bertelsmann India Investments-backed company.

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Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company described the acquisition as "strategic."

"This integration accelerates our pharmacy roadmap, enables us to scale faster and improves customer satisfaction by reducing supply gaps and enhancing reliability,” said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, founder and CEO of CureBay.

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Curebay noted that Saveo’s pharmacy distribution business is a business-to-business (B2B) pharma distribution company serving over 10,000 retail pharmacies across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It has operational hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Saveo’s existing pharmacy partners will continue operating within the integrated network, benefiting from expanded sourcing capabilities and CureBay’s growing healthcare footprint. At the same time, CureBay’s clinics and partner pharmacies will gain access to a more robust and reliable distribution backbone.

Amit Kumar, co-founder and CTO at Saveo, will lead pharmacy technology at CureBay, while Deepak Tiwary, its head of business-to-rural (B2R), will oversee pharmacy operations.

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CureBay currently operates over 190 eClinics, serving more than 1 million patients across over 15,000 villages.

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