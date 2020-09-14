Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Strides Pharma, founder return to injectables biz seven years after Mylan deal
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Strides Pharma Science Ltd and the family office of its founder have set up a new company to mark their return to the injectables...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS