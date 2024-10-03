Str8bat, Oncare, Zevo, Secret Alchemist snag early-stage funding

Oncare co-founders Amar Sneh (left) and Deepak Kumar

Cancer-care startup Oncare, electric vehicle mobility platform Zevo, aromatherapy-based wellness brand Secret Alchemist, and sports technology company Str8bat have secured early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

Str8bat, a sports technology company that helps athletes with real-time performance insights and recommendations, has secured about $3.5 million in Series A funding. The funding round was led by Exfinity Venture Partners, with Shailesh Ghorpade, founding managing partner of Exfinity, taking a board position.

Additional participation came from TRTL, Eternal Capital, and the VCats group (including Venture Catalyst and VCgrid), alongside existing investors such as Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund.

This funding will enable Str8bat to accelerate product development, introduce new product lines, and expand its marketing efforts and geographic footprint, the company said in a statement.

Oncare has raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Huddle Ventures. The round also saw participation from marquee institutional VCs such as TRTL Ventures, Cloud Capital, and DeVC.

The startup plans to use the capital to expand its operations to 10 new centres across Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, and Jaipur over the next two years. The funds will also be channeled towards team expansion and marketing efforts to raise awareness about the brand’s affordable cancer care solutions.

Founded in 2023 by Deepak Kumar and Amar Sneh, Oncare claims that it is reducing treatment costs by up to 40%. The brand aims to offer an affordable yet high-quality alternative to the expensive cancer treatment—often exceeding Rs 10 lakh in corporate hospitals, it said in a statement.

Zevo has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by Pegasus India Fund, BizDateUp, JIIF, and a family office.

The company will use the funds to deploy 5,000 electric vehicles and develop state-of-the-art fulfillment centres across key locations, it said in a statement. Moreover, the company plans to expand its footprint to new cities and strengthen its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Zevo, which operates a fleet of electric vehicles, is also in talks to raise $20 million by January 2025. This future investment will help the brand to have 200,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030, the company said in a statement.

Secret Alchemist, an aromatherapy-based wellness brand, has roped in actress Samantha Prabhu as a co-founder. The brand has also raised $500,000 in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The funding will allow Secret Alchemist to ramp up marketing efforts while increasing brand presence, customer reach, and awareness. It will also expand its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Co-founded by Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia, Secret Alchemist offers natural, premium ingredients, focusing on aromatherapy and essential oil-based solutions.

