Stellaris scores spectacular returns in partial exit from consumer bet

Premium
Homegrown venture capital firm Stellaris Venture Partners has generated superlative returns by selling part of its stake in a consumer-focused company that it first backed a little more than five years ago. Bengaluru-based Stellaris, which has invested in more than 30 startups from two funds with a total corpus of $300 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.