OTT platform Planet Marathi, two others raise early-stage funding

OTT platform Planet Marathi, consumer electronics maker Circuit House Technologies and proptech startup Jugyah raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Planet Marathi Seller Services Pvt Ltd, which operates marathi OTT platform Planet Marathi has raised $5 million (Rs 42 crore) from US-based private equity investor A & MA Capital USA.

Founded by Akshay Bardapurkar, Planet Marathi is a Marathi OTT platform and provide an exclusive platform for industry talent and stories on a global stage, It has greenlit shows across genres including romance, comedy, family drama, politics, crime, thriller, and satire and counts shows like Goshta Eka Paithanichi in its library.

The platform has also entered into a strategic agreement with media-tech company Dcafe,to improve its technological capabilities.

“With this investment we are prepared to increase our offerings and content slate,” said Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi.

Circuit House Technologies has raised $4.3 million (Rs 36 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital. The round also saw participation from angel investors like Varun Alagh (co-founder, Mamaearth) and Abhishek Goyal (co-founder, Tracxn), among others.

The funding will be utilized to assemble its team across multiple functions, improve its research and development (R&D) efforts on hardware and software and launch its consumer electronics brand in the coming months.

Circuit House Technologies was co-founded by Raghu Reddy (ex-Xiaomi India) and Kailash Sankaranarayanan (ex-Flipkart). The consumer electronics manufacturer offers home entertainment products, among others.

Jugyah has raised $1.5 million (Rs 12.5 crore) in a funding round from a host of investors including White Venture Capital, QED Investors, Godrej Properties, Whiteboard Capital and Singularity Ventures along with angel investors like Kunal Shah (Cred), Harsh Jain (Dream11) and Ramakant Sharma (Livspace).

Founded in 2023 by Arshad Balwa and Ansuman Mohanty, Jugyah is a proptech startup that operates a real estate brokerage with an in-house mortgage origination arm, similar to Loft and Quinto Andar in Brazil and Redfin in the US.

The platform provides a full stack, vertically integrated, managed marketplace with 100% verified listings. The team takes photos and 360 virtual tours and allows tenants and buyers to schedule visits directly on the website.

All tenants undergo an e-KYC and credit assessment to better assist landlords in picking a credit-verified tenant. Buyers get a free seepage warranty, free legal support and zero commission mortgage pre-approval when they work with Jugyah.

