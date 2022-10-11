Startups Artium Academy, Hubbler raise early-stage funding

Online music learning platform Artium Academy on Monday raised $3 million (about Rs 24.5 crore) in a round led by from Chiratae Ventures.

Other participants in the fundraising included early-stage investors Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis, Whiteboard Capital and some high net-worth individuals (HNIs) including Mudhusudhan R, Priyamvada Balaji, Piyush Shah, Varun Alagh, among others.

According to a statement, the company plans to use the capital to accelerate its plans to develop new offerings and expand into newer markets, with a focus on the diaspora population outside of India. “It will also allow us to invest in product and content led organic channels for learner acquisition,” Vivek Raicha, co-founder of Artium Academy said.

“We are building AI based assessment and prescription tools to aide efficient learning and performing, thereby offering qualitative pedagogy to the learners globally,” Ashish Joshi, co-founder and chief executive officer added.

The online music learning platform raised about Rs 5.5 crore in September, in a round led by singer Sonu Nigam and early-stage investors like Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital.

Artium, which offers music lessons in the form one-on-one live classes, recently collaborated with Warner Music India and Global Music Junction to create music content with teacher’s music professionals and students under its brand Artium Orginals.

Hubbler

Hubbler, a no-code platform offering application development, on Monday raise about $1.5 million from LenDenClub Alpha, Artha Venture Fund and Unicorn India Ventures in a seed round, the startup announced in a release.

The platform plans to deploy these funds to enter new markets globally and increase its user base. It also aims to increase the number of transactions by about 10 times in the next one year.

“No-code demand is growing rapidly, and we are seeing opportunities waiting to be explored. We plan to expand in the international market and process 10 times higher transactions by 2023. The funds we have raised in the seed round will enable us to do just that,” Hubbler’s founder Vinay Agrrawal said.

According to LenDenClub’s co-founder and chief executive officer, no-code app development platforms like Hubbler help organisations reduce the development cost three-to-five times, and increase their productivity by 1.2-1.5X, while generating 30-35% return on investment.

