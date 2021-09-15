Easiloan.com, Artium Academy, Scalenut, others raise funding

Easiloan.com, a fintech startup focused on home loans, said it has raised its maiden round of Rs 8 crore (approximately $1 million) from Tomorrow Capital.

The startup aims to use these funds for building further on its digital-only product, customer acquisition channels, and activating new markets.

Operating in stealth mode for almost 3 months before its launch in July 2021, Easiloan offers an all-digital front-end to banks from sourcing to onboarding to completing credit appraisals for the home loan application.

The startup said it has serviced over 750 successful loan sanctions and is working with top 15 banks and housing finance companies in the market, like HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, LIC, and Axis Bank.

Artium Academy

Artium Academy, an online music learning and community platform, said it has raised $750,000 (Rs 5.5 crore) in a round led by singer Sonu Nigam and early-stage investors like Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital.

The startup also onboarded Swapnil Shinde, Snehal Shinde, and Vivek Raicha as founder investors.

Founded by Ashish Joshi and Nithya Sudhir, Artium Academy said since its launch it has grown its learner base by eight-fold and revenue by 30% month-on-month.

The company said it is adding more courses and genres, expanding into international markets, and scaling its proprietary technology.

Artium Academy has also introduced an Academic Board where Sonu Nigam will act as patron-in-chief and, along with Anant Vaidyanathan, voice expert and the academy’s chief of pedagogy, will be framing the academic policy and accreditation process.

Godamwale

Godamwale, a SaaS-based supply chain and logistics service provider, said it has raised $1 million (Rs 7.3 crore) in its seed fund round from angel investor Captain Anand Aryamane.

The company said it will use the funds to advance the development of its tech platform Inciflo. Part of the funds will also be used towards expanding its fulfilment network and for marketing.

Aryamane is a supply chain veteran who has worked extensively with Maserk. He is also an ex-core member of an investment firm and comes with an experience of successfully incubating startups.

The company said it is presently in talks with institutional investors for Series A round of funding.

Godamwale was founded by Basant Kumar, Vivek Tiwari, and Ranbir Nandan. It has over 25 million square feet listed on its platform.

Godamwale says it has served more than 110 clients in both B2B and B2C/D2C sectors, from small shippers to large enterprises.

Scalenut

Scalenut, an AI-enabled content intelligence platform, said it has raised $400,000 in seed funding led by Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal, and other angel investors.

“Over the next few quarters, we plan to strengthen this combined product offering for our users and continue expansion to new geographies. We could not be more excited about building Scalenut,” Mayank Jain, co-founder of Scalenut, said.

Scalenut aims to build a self-serve AI-enabled content intelligence SaaS platform that automates the entire content research and content creation process.

Launched earlier this year, Scalenut said its platform is already helping content creation efforts at 200 plus companies (including Airtel, Medlife, 1mg, Teachmint) in 10 countries.

Quizbee

CTO Intelligence Game Pvt Ltd, which runs online gaming startup Quizbee, said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funds through a pre-seed funding round led by Kanodia Group.

“This funding will enable the Quizbee team to invest further in marketing to increase the user base. The funds will be used for making the application more visible in the real gaming space along with improvement of user experience on the application,” said Abhinav Anand of CTO Intelligence Game.

He added: “Our goal is to reach 10 million users over the coming year with the expected daily active user base of over a million. We intend to become the top performers in the knowledge base real money gaming space.”

Tinkerly

Tinkerly, a Jaipur-based edtech startup, said it has raised Rs. 6.5 crore (approximately $884,000) in the latest financing round led by Navneet Tech Ventures (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navneet Education).

The round saw participation from SucSEED Angel Network; Keiretsu Forum; Divyashish Jindal (head of academics at Doubtnut); Chand Das, former CEO of ITC Education; Saurabh Aggarwal, co-founder of Fitso; and Marwari Catalysts, among others.

With this round, the total funding in the company will reach Rs 10 crore.

“The fresh capital will multiply our efforts to rapidly grow the online user base and invest in technology,” Sharad Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Tinkerly, said.

Tinkerly said its monthly revenues have grown 8x in the past 3 months since the launch of the new version of its learning platform Let's Tinker in April this year.

The platform has 50,000 plus online learners.

Skwerup Capital Partners has advised the company on this transaction.