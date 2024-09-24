Startup Hemptyful's Solutions to Relieve Indian Economy From Environmental Impact?

Hemptyful's journey began when Revanth Kaza, embarked on a transformative trip to Uttarakhand. While exploring the region, he stumbled upon hemp seeds and was astounded by their potential to address global nutritional challenges. Kaza, an ex-national swimming gold medalist, has always understood the critical role of nutrition in achieving peak performance. His background in engineering, an MBA, and experience at several major FMCGs led him to aspire to create true value through innovation—value that not only enhances people's lives but also benefits society and the environment.

Kaza recognized that the world urgently needs sustainable solutions to meet the growing population's protein and omega-3 requirements. Hemp seeds offer a promising answer, and India is uniquely positioned to solve this problem. He reached out to his childhood friend, Kaustubh Mahadik, and together, they founded Hemptyful with a clear mission: "Nourishing the people and the planet, one hemp seed at a time."

The Initial Journey

Although Hemptyful was incorporated in 2021, the first couple of years were dedicated to rigorous research and development. They collaborated closely with NIFTEM (National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management) to study hemp seeds and create effective formulations. This was even before FSSAI approved hemp seeds as an ingredient in November 2021.

“We launched with our signature range of hemp butters, produced in a small FSSAI-licensed facility. However, reaching customers proved challenging. Marketplaces like Amazon initially refused to list our products, and algorithms on Google and Facebook misclassified our ads as promoting drugs. For the first six months, we participated in numerous flea markets and exhibitions to educate consumers and build a loyal customer base, many of whom continue to support us today”, says Kaza.

Their persistence paid off when they convinced Amazon's legal team to onboard them, making Hemptyful the first hemp-based food brand available on the platform. Today, they lead the market on Amazon, thanks to high repeat orders and growing customer awareness about hemp. “Our goal is to reach 1,00,000 customers over the next year”, mentions Kaza.

Building a Vertically Integrated Value Chain

After the initial investment in product research, Hemptyful shifted focus to developing a vertically integrated value chain for high-quality hemp products. They expanded to a 2500 sq ft state of the art manufacturing facility, specifically customized to Hemp Seed Processing, to support growth, maintain quality control, and produce a range of hemp seed-based ingredients, including hemp hearts, cold-pressed hemp seed oil, heart-healthy protein bars, and soon-to-be-launched protein powders. Kaza mentions “Our upcoming plant protein powders, a result of 2 years of research and process finalization, featuring hemp as a key ingredient, promise to disrupt the protein powder segment with their functional, digestible and heart healthy properties”

The facility enables faster R&D, reduced time to market, and optimized processes that generate no waste. Hemp seed shells, often discarded, can be converted into biochar or biofuel, contributing to a circular economy and reducing their carbon footprint.

Strategic Partnerships and Sustainable Practices

Hemptyful has partnered with the Government of Uttarakhand and Delta Botanicals, a cannabis research firm, to develop commercial-scale hemp varieties. These initiatives and the resultant large scale Hemp ecosystem will benefit rural livelihoods, creating jobs and additional sources of income and enhance carbon capture, with hemp sequestering CO2 at four times the rate of forests. Hemptyful believes that a well-managed hemp value chain can naturally achieve a triple bottom line, (creating value for consumers, the society and the environment together) which aligns perfectly with their mission.

The Future of Hemptyful

Hemptyful aims to solidify its leadership in India's hemp seed-based nutrition space by leveraging growth on Amazon. They plan to maintain our number one position through a steadfast commitment to quality, high repeat rates, and increased consumer awareness about hemp's benefits.

They also plan to expand their presence by listing in additional marketplaces in India, such as quick-commerce platforms, key modern trade outlets, and corporate workplaces. Furthermore, they are preparing to enter the US market, marking a significant step in their journey to establish a global presence with an India-based hemp seed value chain. By transitioning to commercial-scale cultivation, they aim to standardize and optimize supply chain further.

Hemptyful remains dedicated to their founding principle: nourishing lives, one seed at a time.

“We will continue to innovate and introduce products without compromising the quality or quantity of our beloved hemp ingredient.” closes Kaza.

Hemptyful's ambitious growth plans extend beyond green innovation. The company has joined forces with Gruhas Gusto, a 6 month prestigious accelerator program by Anthill Ventures, to propel its expansion. This strategic partnership will provide invaluable resources and mentorship to accelerate Hemptyful's journey towards becoming a leading hemp seed brand in India and make this superfood accessible to a wider audience. The company is committed to educating consumers about the nutritional benefits of hemp and its potential to revolutionize the food industry.

