Startup India and TBDC launch programme to help Indian startups expand in Canada

The Government of India supported Startup India and Canada-based incubator Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) have launched a programme to help Indian startups looking to expand in the Canadian and North American markets.

TBDC said in a statement that the Indo-Canada Bridge Program will provide strategic support to Indian startups in the areas of fundraising and networking.

The bridge program will mentor Indian startups in collaboration with High Commission of India in Canada, TBDC and Startup India, explained Rajiv Mathur, Chief Mentor and Advisor at TBDC.

Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO, Invest India, said that the collaboration is a positive step towards strengthening the network of India’s growing startup ecosystem.

Invest India, which was set up in 2009, is a non-profit venture under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Launched in 1990, TBDC offers support for launching, growing, and scaling startups. It also provides access to resources such as business advisory support and a professional environment to establish a business.