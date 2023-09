Stakeboat’s second PE fund oversubscribed; AUM crosses $150 mn

Premium Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner, Stakeboat

Mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital has marked the final close of its second fund with oversubscription, pushing its total assets under management above $150 million. Stakeboat hit the road to mop up capital for its second vehicle in early 2021, VCCircle reported at the time. It had aimed to secure ......