Stakeboat changes tack for new fund, to focus on control-oriented deals

Premium
Mid-market focussed private equity firm Stakeboat Capital, which recently marked the final close of its second fund with an oversubscription, may shift towards acquiring controlling stakes in its bets from the latest vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. The homegrown PE firm, backed by serial entrepreneur GSK Velu, is also looking ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.