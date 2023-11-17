Stakeboat changes tack for new fund, to focus on control-oriented deals

Premium Chandrasekhar Kandasamy, managing partner, Stakeboat Capital

Mid-market focussed private equity firm Stakeboat Capital, which recently marked the final close of its second fund with an oversubscription, may shift towards acquiring controlling stakes in its bets from the latest vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. The homegrown PE firm, backed by serial entrepreneur GSK Velu, is also looking ......