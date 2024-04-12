Stakeboat Capital set to enter private credit, hires former Sundaram Alt exec

Premium
Mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital is set to enter a new asset class with the launch of a private credit platform and has roped in an executive to spearhead the new vertical’s operations, VCCircle has learnt. The Bengaluru-based firm, led by managing partner Chandrasekhar Kandasamy, has roped in a former fund manager ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.