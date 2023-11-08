WishCare, GetSetHome, others bag early-stage funding

Stuti Kothari, Ankit Kothari and Ayush Kothari, co-founders, WishCare

Personal care brand WishCare, proptech startup GetSetHome, fintech startup BranchX and edtech firm Offee have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

WishCare has raised $2.4 million (Rs 20 crore) in its maiden institutional round of funding from Unilever Ventures, the venture and growth capital arm of Unilever.

The company will deploy the fresh proceeds for research and development and expansion across geographies.

Founded in 2019 by Stuti Kothari, Ankit Kothari, and Ayush Kothari, WishCare is a sustainable D2C personal care brand that provides skincare and haircare products. The company claims to have around 10 lakh customers and is available on marketplaces like Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Myntra, amongst others along with its website.

The company clocked an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 85 crore and claims to have grown 4x in the last 12 months.

GetSetHome has raised $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a seed funding round from Mistry Ventures.

The proptech startup will use the funding to expand its presence geographically and improve its technology platform.

GetSetHome is a proptech co-living platform founded by Junaid Shaikh, Shabnam Kadwani and Muddassar Virani. It provides a curated range of fully furnished and managed shared homes, catering to the needs of working professionals and students looking for living spaces in urban cities.

"Over the last few years, we have used our understanding of the rental ecosystem, demand trends in different micro-markets, to develop our tech product. Our in-house enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and big data to provide insights on micro market demand, predictive analytics, tenant matching, property management and risk assessment.” said Shaikh, co-founder and chief executive officer, GetSetHome.

BranchX has raised $900,000 (Rs 7.5 crore) in a bridge funding round from a host of angel investors including Abdul Khaliq, the co-chief executive officer of Gulf International Investment Company KSA, Rais Motlekar, along with existing angel investor Afzal Modak.

The funds secured will be utilised for product development and expansion across geographies.

Established in 2020, BranchX's aims to provide a comprehensive ﬁnancial utility solution via its offerings to individuals residing in semi-urban areas and towns.

BranchX claims to have around 30,000 wallet users, a network of 3,000 agents and conducted transactions of around $20 million in the ﬁrst half of the current ﬁnancial year.

"The latest infusion of bridge capital will contribute to stabilising the existing operations, the development of Xenie as a loyalty and reward program, and the establishment of a strong foundation for the upcoming series A round,” said Rajesh Johnny, co-founder and chief executive officer, BranchX.

Prior to the current funding round, the startup had raised $2.3 million in its angel and seed funding rounds in 2022.

Offee has raised $630,505 (Rs 5.25 crore) in a funding round from JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) Investors, Bombay Industry Association (BIA) and Riidl.

The funding will be used for product development, scaling operations and expanding to newer markets.

Offee offers a platform by way of which students can securely undertake digital exams on their own devices, specifically in airplane mode, within classrooms or local exam centers.

The company claims to have conducted over 25 lakh exams so far and its solution has been adopted by noted educational institutions like Jai Hind College, Somaiya University, KES Shroff College, JBIMS along with over 80 Zilla Parishad Schools.

