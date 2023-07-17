SRF set to pocket $100-mn from offshore investor

Premium SRF chairman and managing director Ashish Bharat Ram | Credit: SRF

Indian chemicals manufacturer SRF Ltd is set to receive $100 million (Rs 821 crore) in debt investment from an overseas investor to expand its specialty chemicals business. The Gurugram-headquartered company, which is majority-owned by Arun Bharat Ram and his family including his son and managing director Ashish Bharat Ram, is raising ......