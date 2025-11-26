Square Yards secures offshore VC funding at $900 mn pre-money valuation
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Square Yards secures offshore VC funding at $900 mn pre-money valuation

Square Yards secures offshore VC funding at $900 mn pre-money valuation

Premium
Square Yards secures offshore VC funding at $900 mn pre-money valuation
Tanuj Shori, chief executive, Square Yards

Real estate marketplace Square Yards, backed by venture capital firm Kae Capital and the Times Group, among others, has secured fresh equity funding from an offshore investor at a pre-money valuation of $900 million (Rs 8,031 crore), according to two people familiar with the development. Gurugram-headquartered Square Yards operates an integrated ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Reliance, Brookfield, JV partner to invest $11 bn in AI data capacity

TMT

Reliance, Brookfield, JV partner to invest $11 bn in AI data capacity

3ev Industries, Enerzi, ONYA, six others raise fresh capital

TMT

3ev Industries, Enerzi, ONYA, six others raise fresh capital

Prosus stepping up India strategy as PayU turns profitable, says CEO

TMT

Prosus stepping up India strategy as PayU turns profitable, says CEO

Morphle Labs, CrisprBits, LabelBlind, others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Morphle Labs, CrisprBits, LabelBlind, others raise early-stage funding

Khosla Ventures-backed Zetwerk hires banks for IPO filing next year

TMT

Khosla Ventures-backed Zetwerk hires banks for IPO filing next year

Accel teams up with Google to back India's early-stage AI startups

TMT

Accel teams up with Google to back India's early-stage AI startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW